UP: Heavy rainfall causes floods in Bahraich, high alert issued

Commuters were stranded as traffic movement was disrupted. (Representational image) Commuters were stranded as traffic movement was disrupted. (Representational image)

Roads were submerged and houses were flooded in different villages of Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich, as rains poured down in torrents, bringing normal life to a standstill. High alerts were issued on Saturday in 15 villages of Mahi area, 19 in Mihirpura, eight in Nampara and 36 in Kaisarganj. Commuters were stranded as traffic movement was disrupted. Residents were forced to wade through knee high waters to get from one place to another. As water entered several houses on the ground level, people took to manually draining it out using vessels. The state is witnessing heavy rains from past few days.

Amid the ongoing flood fury in various states, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has formed as many as 18 rescue and relief team teams to rescue people from flood and disaster. On July 17, Sita Ram Ashram was on the verge of getting submerged as incessant rains have caused steep rise in the water level of Saryu River in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya.

Several parts of the nation like Rajasthan, Assam, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, and north-eastern states are witnessing flash floods and incessant rains amid the present monsoon season.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App