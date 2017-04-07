‘UP has waived farm loans, now it is Punjab’s turn to fulfil promise’: Parkash Singh Badal

Ex-CM Parkash Singh Badal in Lambi Thursday. Ex-CM Parkash Singh Badal in Lambi Thursday.

WHILE THE UP Chief Minister has kept his promise of waiving farmers’ loans, it is time for the Punjab CM to deliver, said former CM Parkash Singh Badal at Lambi village.

“I congratulate UP CM Adityanath Yogi for this quick action and Congress had also promised the same in their election manifesto. Now, it is high time they kept this promise on the basis of which they got support from voters.”

Badal on Thursday completed the thanksgiving tour of the entire constituency. He visited all the 70 villages personally to thank the voters for making him victorious.

He said, “Reducing or increasing security are personal decisions of a government and I don’t want to comment on it. However, the government should rather focus more on fulfilling promises of the voters. We will appreciate their every good decision and will fight for the rights of the voters.”

Talking about the upcoming transport policy, Badal once again said, “It is up to the government to frame the policies and I am not keen on commenting on it.” Meanwhile, the Congress government plans to impose more taxes on luxury buses in which the ones owned by the Badals’ companies are likely to be taxed more.

Talking about the allegations of filing fake FIRs during the SAD-BJP regime, Badal said, “We did not file any fake FIRs and these allegations are baseless.”

Meanwhile, the Congress has formed a committee to study cases regarding allegations of fake FIRs.

He also denied allegations of giving jobs to people by a pick-and-choose policy during the SAD-BJP regime. Badal visited 10 villages on Thursday, including Sahinakhera, Khudian Gulab Singh, Sikhwala, Panjawa and a few others.

