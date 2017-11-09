UP has started to move: Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar

The Niti Aayog on Thursday assured Uttar Pradesh that the central body will resolve any development roadblock of the state and complimented Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the progress in projects during his rule. “In the last 6-7 months, UP chal pada hai (UP has started to move). For the Niti Aayog, UP will be top priority. If UP moves ahead, India will also march forward. We are pleased and satisfied with the progress made in seven months (of Adityanath rule). It is wonderful to see projects moving forward,” Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar said on Thursday.

He was speaking to reporters after interacting with the chief minister, Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Sidhartha Nath Singh and senior state officials here.

Kumar was accompanied by other officials of the Niti Aayog, including its CEO Amitabh Kant.

“If there are any roadblocks in Delhi pertaining to development of UP, we will try to resolve them. There is no formality between us and we will move forward in the same spirit. The Niti Aayog is different from Yojana Aayog (Planning Commission), as we are a development partner of the state. We do not believe in holding a darbar in Delhi. We are meeting CMs of various states,” he said.

“Every state has its own identity and there is need for a specific development agenda. In future, we will hold workshops which will focus on different best practices in the country in different sectors by calling the experts and give exposure to officials of various departments here,” he said.

Asked to elaborate on some sectors where UP has started to move, Kumar cited changes in the labour laws and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (in rural areas).

He observed that more efforts have to be made in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (in urban areas).

“Speed of work in making the state open-defecation free has to be increased,” he said.

Singh said, “This is the second time that the Niti Aayog is visiting UP. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has told the team that Team UP has gained speed and momentum. UP Chal Pada Hai. The Prime Minister’s vision has been implemented by the UP chief minister. The chief minister has said it is essential that UP becomes the backbone in the vehicle of development.”

Singh also said the Niti Aayog team has come to the state keeping in mind Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Team India. “The Prime Minister is concerned about the development of UP and that UP moves ahead on the path of development,” he stressed.

Furthering its key mandate of fostering cooperative federalism, the Niti Aayog on May 10 lent its support in laying out a road map for the state’s development.

A 17-member delegation led by former vice-chairman of Niti Aayog, Arvind Panagariya, had held deliberations with Adityanath and other officials on the way forward for Uttar Pradesh.

It was decided that a joint working group would be set up with members from the Niti Aayog and the state government.

