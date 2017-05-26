UP, Haryana gangs behind MTS paper leak; 13 held: Delhi Police

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

Delhi Police has arrested 13 persons, including two candidates, in connection with the paper leak of the Multi Tasking Non-Technical Staff (MTS) recruitment exam, 2017. Sources said based on investigation by local police of Shahdara’s Geeta Colony and the Crime Branch, it was found that two gangs based in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh were behind the leak. Police said a search is underway to nab the other members of both gangs.

Sources said Paper-I (afternoon shift) of the MTS (Non-Technical) Examination was held on April 30 by the Staff Selection Commission. A day later, the government cancelled the paper after it was found to be compromised. Sources told The Indian Express that two persons — Mandeep Kumar of Rohtak and Ashish Kumar from Charkhi Dadri — were caught with answersheets at an examination centre in Geeta Colony. Local police lodged a case and started their probe.

During questioning, police found that the accused got the answers via WhatsApp. However, the paper was leaked to them by two different people. Mandeep told police that he got the answers from one Nitish alias Balu. Police picked up Nitish for questioning, who said he had got it from one Jitendra of Mahendergarh. Police then arrested Jitendra, sources said.

Meanwhile, Ashish said two persons — Pradeep from Charkhi Dadri and Sandeep from Sonipat — gave him the answers. A team from the Geeta Colony police station nabbed the duo. Meanwhile, SSC officials also found that the question paper had been uploaded on Facebook before the exam and lodged a complaint with the Crime Branch.

The Crime Branch then arrested seven people — identifed as Dharmendra, Anuj, Ankur, Sunder, Arun, Vishal and Kuldeep — from western UP. Police said one of them would get the question paper prior to the examination from a staffer at the test centre. This would then be circulated to people who would solve the paper and prepare the answer key, Crime Branch sources said. This was sent via WhatsApp to candidates in return for a hefty sum. Police said both modules were being run separately.

