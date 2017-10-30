Two killed, three injured in road accident

The police had to use gas-cutters to bring out the body of another person from the ill-fated car. Express The police had to use gas-cutters to bring out the body of another person from the ill-fated car. Express

Two people were killed and three injured when a car hit a road divider and overturned at sector alpha one at Greater Noida on Monday, the police said. The passersby pulled out two four people form the mangled car of whom one died on way to the hospital, the said. The police had to use gas-cutters to bring out the body of another person from the ill-fated car, a police official said.

The two deceased have been identified as Rajesh and Amar both 32-year-old. The injured were admitted to a the ICU of a hospital, the official said.

