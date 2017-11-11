UP govt working on principle of ‘sabka saath sabka vikas’: Yogi Adityanath

“The New India will be free of poverty, corruption, communalism and casteism… It will be Ram Rajya,” the CM said. “The New India will be free of poverty, corruption, communalism and casteism… It will be Ram Rajya,” the CM said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said his government was working on the principle of “sabka saath sabka vikas” to help make the country free of all social evils by 2022. “The state government is working on the principle of sabka saath sabka vikas on the lines of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to free the country of all problems by 2022,” Adityanath said at an event here.

Asked if he would realize the dream of his mentor and guru Mahant Avaidnath who was associated with the Ram temple movement, he said, “If your intentions are good, even the God helps you.”

About the industrial policy of his government, he said it will create job opportunities and an atmosphere conducive for investment.

“The state government will organise a global investors meet in March next year,” he said.

Replying to a question on the law and order situation in the state, Adityanath said his government has taken a strict stance against criminals unlike the earlier governments.

