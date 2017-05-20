UP govt transfers 74 IAS officers

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Friday transferred 74 IAS officers, including principal secretary (Home) Debasish Panda, who was replaced by principal secretary (Revenue) and relief commissioner Arvind Kumar. Panda will now be the investment commissioner and resident commissioner of UP in New Delhi as well as the chief executive officer of Greater Noida.

Shashi Prakash Goyal, a 1989-batch IAS officer of UP cadre who returned from central posting earlier this month, has been made the new principal secretary to the CM. Goyal will also be principal secretary to departments of civil aviation, estate and protocol.

Chandra Prakash, a member of the revenue board, has been given the additional charge of agriculture production commissioner. Among the other IAS officers who got new postings were Sanjay Agarawal, Jitendra Kumar, and Alok Kumar. The state government also changed magistrates in 11 districts.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now