UP govt transfers 67 IPS officers

Yogi Adityanath (Source: File Photo) Yogi Adityanath (Source: File Photo)

Under Opposition fire on the law and order front, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh transferred 67 IPS officers on Wednesday. The reshuffle comes against the backdrop of allegations that there has been spurt in crime after the new government took over in the state. In the ongoing session of the state Assembly, the Opposition has attacked the government on the law and order issue. With Wednesday’s transfers, around 200 senior police officers have been shifted since the Adityanath government came to power in UP in March. Prominent among those transferred are ADG (Police Recruitment and Promotion Board) S N Sawat, who has been made ADG of the Allahabad zone. Several SP to DIG ranks officer have been transferred or freshly posted to various districts, including Allahabad, Bareilly, Jhansi, Hamirpur, Baghpat, Lalitpur, Maharajganj and Etah, in the reshuffle.

With PTI inputs

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now