UP govt to seek CBI probe into IAS officer’s death

THE UP government on Monday recommended a CBI probe into the death of IAS officer Anurag Tiwari after his family told Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that they suspected foul play, as the deceased was about to expose a “big scam” in a Karnataka government department. “It has been decided to hand over the probe to the CBI,” PTI quoted DGP Sulkhan Singh telling mediapersons. The development came as the UP Police on Monday also registered a murder case in the matter, five days after Anurag’s body was found on his birthday under mysterious circumstances by the roadside near a guesthouse, where he was staying, in the high-security Hazratganj area of Lucknow.

The murder case was registered on the basis of a complaint submitted by Tiwari’s elder brother Mayank. Anurag’s family had alleged that he was murdered at the behest of corrupt officers as he was about to expose a “scam” in the department of food, civil supplies and consumer affairs in Bengaluru, where he was posted as commissioner. Mayank has also alleged that Anurag, a native of Bahraich, was facing problems while performing his duties in Karnataka and wanted to come to UP on inter-cadre deputation.

Earlier in the day, Mayank and his mother Sushila Devi met Adityanath at his office, requesting him to transfer the probe to CBI. “As the matter is related to two states, it would be better if a central agency conducted the investigation. We requested this to the chief minister to transfer the inquiry to CBI. He assured that impartial inquiry will be done,” said Mayank. He added that Adityanath told them that every possible step will be taken to arrest the culprits .

“We demanded a CBI inquiry to find out why he was killed,” PTI quoted Sushila Devi. Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar told mediapersons that the state government has decided to recommend a CBI probe. Tiwari — a 2007-batch IAS officer — was found dead near the guesthouse in Hazratganj. The postmortem indicated Anurag (36) had died of asphyxia.

