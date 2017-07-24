UP govt to launch pink air-conditioned buses for women using Nirbhaya Fund

Yogi government to launch buses for women in Uttar Pradesh (File) Yogi government to launch buses for women in Uttar Pradesh (File)

The Uttar Pradesh government has come up with a proposal to launch pink air-conditioned buses exclusively for women, news agency IANS quoted an official. Funds have been sanctioned for 50 buses by union government’s Ministry of Women and Child Development from its ‘Nirbhaya Fund’.

The official also said that the staff, including the conductor will be women. Not only this, the ‘Pink’ buses will have a panic button for emergencies. This step by the state government will also create employment for women.

On July 21, the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) authorities made a presentation for these buses for ministry officials. The ministry permitted the state government to buy buses and also asked them to put CCTV cameras in the other buses owned by the UPSRTC.

The Government of India announced the Rs 1000 crore Nirbhaya Fund in 2013. These funds supported gender sensitisation and also ensured safety of women by installing CCTV cameras at various railways stations. “Nirbhaya Fund” came after the 2012 gangrape case, in which a girl, referred to as Nirbhaya was brutally raped.

Uttar Pradesh’s parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Kumar Khanna on Saturday said that crime rate has come down in Uttar Pradesh. He said that between March 15 and May 9, 729 murders, 803 rapes, 799 loots, 2,682 kidnappings and 60 dacoities took place in UP. According to Econimic Times, Khanna said, “In the earlier regime, cases were not registered. Our government is registering FIRs (first information reports) for minor crimes, too. Law and order in UP has improved (vis-a-vis the previous government). When we came to power, we gave an order that all incidents of crime must be registered – even minor ones. Expectedly, the numbers have risen – and we are aware that the opposition is highlighting this.”

“Every day the chief minister is doing a sameeksha (review); new orders are being given based on inputs received. There is zero tolerance towards crime. The coming days will show the result of these efforts. UP will emerge as a state with the lowest crime rate,” he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd