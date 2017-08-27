UP govt to appoint OSDs to all ministers

In a first in Uttar Pradesh, the state government has decided to appoint Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to all the ministers. The state government has already issued an order in this regard recently. Chief Secretary Rajiv Kumar told The Indian Express, “A policy has been approved for appointment of OSD in the staff with ministers.”

While top government officers claimed the decision was taken following a demand raised by a number of ministers, BJP insiders revealed that the initiative has been taken to accommodate full-time workers of RSS and other offshoots like ABVP as OSDs. A discussion in this regard was held by the RSS and BJP functionaries in a recent coordination meeting.

