UP govt raises ‘Divyang’ pension from Rs 300 to Rs 500

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. PTI Photo Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. PTI Photo

The Uttar Pradesh government today hiked the monthly ‘Divyang’ pension from Rs 300 to Rs 500. A decision to this effect was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here.

“The pension for Divyang has been increased from Rs 300 to Rs 500 per month,” cabinet minister Sidharth Nath Singh told reporters after the meeting. Singh said the decision will benefit 8,83,157 specially abled persons in the state.

He said the decision will be implemented from April this year. The chief minister had promised to hike the pension during the recent departmental presentations.

