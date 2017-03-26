UP: Govt. officer shoots dog for barking at him

In a horrific incident in Uttar Pradesh, a government officer shot dead a dog for barking at him and at his dog at Moradabad’s Kashiram Nagar. The incident took place on Saturday evening.

The stray dog used to live in the Kashiram Nagar colony and according to the residents they used to feed him and in turn the dog guarded the area.

The accused shot the dog thrice with his licensed pistol after it barked at him once.

However, the officer said that he took the step in ‘self-defence’.

The shooter, Vimal Dheer, has been booked under relevant Sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 and has been arrested by the police.

