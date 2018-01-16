UP govt fixes toll rates for Agra-Lucknow Expressway

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (Express Photo by Pradip Das/Files) UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (Express Photo by Pradip Das/Files)

The Uttar Pradesh government has fixed toll rates for the Agra-Lucknow Expressway to be implemented from midnight of January 19. A state government spokesperson on Tuesday said that toll tax will be implemented from midnight of January 19, 2018.

“The rates have been fixed at Rs 570 for car, jeep, van or light motor vehicles; Rs 905 for light commercial vehicle or mini bus; Rs 1,815 for bus and truck; Rs 2,785 for heavy construction work machine and multi-axle vehicle (3 to 6) and Rs 3,575 for over-sized vehicle (7 and above axles).

The length of Agra-Lucknow Expressway is 302 kilometers.

