UP govt favours bungalows for ex-CMs, tells apex court

The Supreme Court.

The Uttar Pradesh government has spoken in favour of allotting government bungalows to former Chief Ministers. “The grant of such a benefit to a former Chief Minister under the amended rules is a valid classification as the same is a class in itself. A former Chief Minister, once a holder of a very high public office, is always identifiable as a dignitary and can hence enjoy special benefits too,” the state government said in its affidavit filed in the Supreme Court in response to a petition by NGO Lok Prahari against providing government bungalows to ex-CMs.

The state government said: “… It becomes imperative even after demitting the office, certain privileges are provided to such persons. The holders of other high constitutional posts have been classified as separate class even after demitting office, like former Chief Justices and judges of high courts and Supreme Court, President, Prime Minster and a number of privileges in terms of pension, health benefits, travel allowances, staff, etc, are provided. Thus, the classification in the present case for the purpose of providing government residence cannot be held to be bad.”

The facility was introduced by the previous Akhilesh Yadav government by way of amendments in the UP Ministers (Salaries, Allowances and Miscellaneous Provisions) Act in November, 2016. This was challenged in the apex court.

Senior advocate Gopal Subramanium, appointed as amicus curiae in the case, had opposed the provision of official bunglows for former CMs and suggested the facility need not be provided even to former Prime Ministers and Presidents.

Following this, a bench headed by Justice Ranjan Gogoi decided to hear the Centre and states where similar provisions exist.

