UP govt approves short-term permits for mining through e-tendering

The Uttar Pradesh government today decided to approve short-term permits for mining through e-tendering to end the scarcity of construction material in the state.

Additional Chief Secretary (Mining) R P Singh said the permits for mining and transportation would be approved by the district magistrates.

The permits will be valid for a period of six months. Mining will not be allowed during monsoon season, from July 1 to September 30.

He also said the storage place for the mineral will be decided by a team led by the district magistrate and comprising mines officer and mines inspector.

