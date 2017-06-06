UP govt announces Rs 10,000 aid to1 lakh girls who clear Class X boards

UTTAR PRADESH Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Monday announced Rs 10,000 each for 1 lakh meritorious girl students who clear Class X examination. During a review meeting of the state secondary and higher education department, Sharma asked officials to make provisions for the same in the state budget.

While Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board results are yet to be announced, it was discussed in the meeting that it would be a “one-time payment to about 1 lakh meritorious girls clearing Class X examination”. “The additional chief secretary has been asked to make necessary provisions for the same in the upcoming Budget,” said an official communication from the government.

The details of the new scheme is yet to be finalised. During the meeting, Sharma asked officials to come up with an action plan to ensure out-of-court settlement of pending cases relating to teachers. The meeting also decided to end the self-examination centre system — under which students sit for exams in their own schools — and ensure video recording of centres during examination.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App