UP Governor Ram Naik, Yogi Adityanath disregard PM Narendra Modi’s appeal against giving him flowers

The prime minister had on June 17 appealed to the people not to give him bouquet as a greeting. "I appeal to people to give a book instead of bouquet as a greeting. Such a move can make a big difference," Modi had tweeted

By: PTI | Lucknow | Published:June 20, 2017 9:26 pm
UP Governor Ram Naik, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Yogi Adityanath, PM Narendra Modi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Modi Flowers, Narendra Modi Flowers, India News, Indian Express, Indian Express News Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a function Abdul Kalam Technical University in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)
UP Governor Ram Naik and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday gave bouquets to Prime Minister Narendra when he arrived on a two-day visit here, despite his appeal to people not to present him flowers. The Uttar Pradesh governor, the chief minister and senior BJP leaders besides bureaucrats gave bouquets in saffron wrappers to the Prime Minister to welcome him at the Chowdhury Charan Singh Airport here.

The prime minister had on June 17 appealed to the people not to give him bouquet as a greeting. “I appeal to people to give a book instead of bouquet as a greeting. Such a move can make a big difference,” Modi had tweeted. The prime minister is here on a two-day visit to participate in the International Yoga Day programme tomorrow. On the first day of his visit, he attended a number of programmes in the city.

