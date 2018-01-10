UP Governor Ram Naik writes to Yogi Adityanath, wants law against unauthorised use of state emblem

Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik

Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik has asked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to enact a new law to check unauthorised use of the official state emblem. “The Governor has written a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to bring a law, through the state legislature, to check the use of state emblem by unauthorised persons,” a Raj Bhawan statement issued in Lucknow on Wednesday said.

“The emblem of the state is an expression of pride and authority and its use by unauthorised persons is wrong,” the statement said, adding that in the absence of law in this regard it is unclear as to who all are authorised to use it. The misuse of national emblem should be punishable but in the absence of a relevant law, people go scot-free, the statement said.

Naik’s letter comes days after the Speaker of the state Assembly Hriday Narayan Dixit issued directions against the use of the official state emblem by former legislators on their letter heads. “Just as a person cannot use the logo of a particular organisation once he or she leaves it, the same rule is applicable here,” Dixit said.

The UP Assembly principal secretary has informed former MLAs not to use the logo on their stationery materials. There are around 2,000 former MLAs and MLCs in the state.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App