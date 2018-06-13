Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 13, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
Latest News
  • UP: Governor Ram Naik writes to Yogi Adityanath seeking action over damage caused to Akhilesh’s house

UP: Governor Ram Naik writes to Yogi Adityanath seeking action over damage caused to Akhilesh’s house

“The government residences allotted to former chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh are properties of the estates’ department and their construction and maintenance are done through funds, which come from different taxes paid by the public,” said Ram Naik.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow | Published: June 13, 2018 5:55:19 am
Related News

Governor Ram Naik on Tuesday wrote to chief minister Yogi Adityanath seeking action over the alleged damaged caused to the government bungalow which Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav vacated last week.

He pointed out the damage has become “a topic of discussion in the media as well as in the public at large”. A spokesman for Naik said the governor wrote the “act (damage) is serious and inappropriate”. “The government residences allotted to former chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh are properties of the estates’ department and their construction and maintenance are done through funds, which come from different taxes paid by the public.”

He said Naik took “suo-motto cognizance” of the matter and even called estate department officials to inquire about the matter. The spokesman said the officials informed Naik that videography of residences was conducted after former chief ministers including Akhilesh vacated their government houses in compliance with a Supreme Court order. The governor wrote, “Action should be taken in accordance with the law for damaging the state property.”

 

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now