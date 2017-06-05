UP Governor Ram Naik greets CM Adityanath on his birthday

Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik on Monday greeted Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on his birthday and presented him with a bouquet of flowers.

Naik met Adityanath, who turned 45 on Monday, at 5, Kalidas Marg in Lucknow, the official residence of the UP chief minister. An official statement released by the Raj Bhavan said that the Governor while greeting the chief minister hoped that the state will reach new heights in development under his leadership.

The Governor also said that the efforts undertaken by the chief minister, who is a firm believer in ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’, will help enhance bonhomie among different sections of the society and lead to their development.

