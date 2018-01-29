UP Governor Ram Naik calls Kasganj violence ‘shameful’, ‘blot’ on state

At least three shops, two buses and a car were torched after a youth was killed in clashes following stone-pelting by a mob on a motorcycle rally taken out to celebrate Republic Day. At least three shops, two buses and a car were torched after a youth was killed in clashes following stone-pelting by a mob on a motorcycle rally taken out to celebrate Republic Day.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik on Monday termed the communal violence in Kasganj as a “blot” on the state and asked the Yogi Adityanath-led government to ensure such incidents do not repeat. Violent clashes between two communities had claimed one life in the Uttar Pradesh town on Republic Day.

Describing the incident as “shameful”, Naik said such violence had occurred for the first time in the last 9-10 month.

“Whatever happened in Kasganj was not good. The incident there is a ‘kalank’ (blot) for UP. The government is probing the incident. It should initiate effective measures to ensure that such incidents are not repeated,” the Governor told reporters in Lucknow.

Earlier, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu had advised CM Adityanath to take back firearms from people as they were the main cause of crime.

“Those who have firearms should return weapons. I want to ask the CM that in UP a large number of people have firearms. This is the main cause of crime incidents,” Naidu had said at the first UP Diwas event here last week. He had said that “law and order should be the top priority”.

Meanwhile, the UP government spokesman and senior cabinet minister Sidharth Nath Singh today said that the situation in Kasganj was improving and that there were reports about the opening of some shops.

As many as 112 people were arrested and security forces personnel intensified vigil in the strife-torn Kasganj in western UP. The UP Police said drone cameras had been deployed for aerial surveillance and described the situation as improving, a PTI report said.

In another development, UP police chief said explosives were found during house-to-house searches following which the stringent National Security Act (NSA) would be invoked against culprits.

Under the NSA, a person can be detained without bail or trial and authorities need not disclose grounds of detention if they believe the detainee can act in a way that poses a threat to the security of the state/country or the maintenance of public order.

The Yogi Adityanath-led government has said strictest action would be taken against those found guilty.

