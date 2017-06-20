UP governor Ram Naik, CM Yogi Adityanath disregard PM Modi’s appeal against giving him flowers

PM Narendra Modi presenting the Sanction Letter to an identified beneficiary of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural) at a function, in Lucknow on Tuesday. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath is also present. (Source: PTI) PM Narendra Modi presenting the Sanction Letter to an identified beneficiary of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural) at a function, in Lucknow on Tuesday. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath is also present. (Source: PTI)

UP Governor Ram Naik and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today gave bouquets to Prime Minister Narendra when he arrived on a two-day visit here, despite his appeal to people not to present him flowers. The Uttar Pradesh governor, the chief minister and senior BJP leaders besides bureaucrats gave bouquets in saffron wrappers to the prime minister to welcome him at the Chowdhury Charan Singh Airport here.

The prime minister had on June 17 appealed to the people not to give him bouquet as a greeting. “I appeal to people to give a book instead of bouquet as a greeting. Such a move can make a big difference,” Modi had tweeted.

The prime minister is here on a two-day visit to participate in the International Yoga Day programme tomorrow. On the first day of his visit, he attended a number of programmes in the city.

