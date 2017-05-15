UP governor Ram Naik blames previous governments for state lagging behind others

UP Governor Ram Naik (File Photo) UP Governor Ram Naik (File Photo)

Governor Ram Naik today lauded the Yogi Adityanath dispensation for its “resolve” to transform Uttar Pradesh into a developed state, while indirectly blaming previous governments for the state lagging behind others. In his 35-minute address, marred by uproar, to the joint sitting of the state legislature on the opening day of the first session of the new government, Naik said Uttar Pradesh was once a leading state, but for the past several years it has lagged behind other states.

The chief minister was present when the governor read the 84-page address, which is a note prepared by the government highlighting its achievements. “UP was once a leading state of the country, but in the past many years it has lagged, if compared to other states. It is the government’s resolve to transform UP into a developed state with emphasis on ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’,” Naik said.

He said the government would not follow the policy of appeasement but will commit towards the protection of interests of the people, while highlighting its initiatives in the past two months.

On law and order, Naik said, “We pledge to ensure rule of law completely and a fearless and peaceful atmosphere. Anti-land mafia and anti-Romeo squads have been introduced to ensure safe society.” “For effective crime control and legal action against criminals, regular monitoring is being made from range DIG level to DG police level besides directions have been given to lodge 100 per cent FIRs and act in fast and time bound manner,” he said.

Some recent incidents of caste and communal disturbances gave oppsition SP, BSP and Congress ammunition to pillory the government on the floor of the House, drowning the out the speech.

On police recruitment, Naik said, an impartial and transparent recruitment procedure is in progress to fill vacancies of constables, sub-inspectors, inspectors and other posts in the police.

Proposals for setting up new police stations, building construction, purchase of weapons and vehicles is under consideration, he said. The governor presented a brief sketch of the ongoing works of several departments in his address. He said the budget for 2017-18 will be presented soon and certain important bills will be tabled. “I hope that all the members in the interest of common man will cooperate with government in fulfilling aspirations of the people besides manitaining honour and sanctity of the House,” he said.

“I hope that you will extend constructive cooperation to take the state on the path of speedy development”, he added.

