UP governor questions Gayatri Prajapati’s continuance as minister

The continuance of rape accused Gayatri Prajapati as a minister has raised serious questions of “constitutional morality and dignity,” said Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik today amid the BJP attacking the state govt over its failure to arrest him. Governor Ram Naik made the terse remarks in a letter that he shot off today to Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, seeking to know if he “justifies” having the tainted minister in his Cabinet.

“A non-bailable warrant has been issued against Prajapati after an FIR was registered against him in rape case. Serious questions of constitutional morality and dignity arise on his remaining in the Cabinet,” the Governor said in a letter to the CM seeking his “justification on retaining the minister.”

Naik said as per media reports, a look-out notice has been issued against Prajapati on apprehension that he might flee the country and his passport has also been impounded.

“This is serious in nature with Prapatati being a cabinet minister,” he added.

He said it has also come to his notice that CM himself has asked the minister to surrender but he has not done so till now and is absconding. There are apprehensions that he might have fled to some foreign country, he said.

The police is searching for the minister and is trying to arrest him, the governor said in his letter.

BJP President Amit Shah too raked up the issue today at an election meeting in Ambedkarnagar, where he rued the UP government’s failure to arrest its rape-accused minister.