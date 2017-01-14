UP Governor disqualifies BSP MLA Uma Shankar Singh

Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik Saturday disqualified BSP’s Rasra MLA Uma Shankar Singh from Assembly membership for violation of Representation of the People Act. The Governor has ordered the disqualification of Uma Shankar Singh from the membership under section 192 (1) of the Constitution as per the opinion of the Election Commission (EC) received on January 10. With this he ceases to be a member of the House, a Raj Bhawan release said in Lucknow. The MLA has been disqualified from the date of his election on March 6, 2012, it said.

Watch what else is making news:



Lawyer Subhash Chandra Singh, after Shankar’s election, had moved a petition before the Lok Ayukta on December 18, 2013, complaining that he had been taking government contracts for road construction even after being elected as MLA, the release said.

The then Lokayukta N K Mehrotra had found him guilty and the Governor had disqualified him from the House on January 29, 2015, after completing all formalities, the release said.

However Singh, later, moved the Allahabad High Court against the Governor’s order. The court on May 28, 2015, had asked the EC to take a decision on the matter at the earliest and apprise the Governor so that a decision can be taken on it, the release said, adding the EC gave its opinion on January 10.

The Governor has send a copy of his order to the EC, UP Assembly Speaker Mata Prasad Pandey, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Shankar for necessary action, it said.