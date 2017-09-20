UP government to provide necessary facilities to devotees during Navaratri

Yogi Adityanath (File) Yogi Adityanath (File)

With a large number of devotees expected to throng the Shakti Peeths during the Navaratri festival, the Adityanath government is taking steps to provide all necessary facilities at these shrines, including 24-hour power supply.

Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Shrikant Sharma said instructions have been issued to all the officials concerned to ensure that the devotees can have the glimpse of the Goddess at different Shakti Peeths in the state during the Navaratri festival. “Arrangements of drinking water and 24-hour power supply to the Shakti Peeths will also be made. Health camps will be set up, so that any patient could be attended in case of any emergency,” Sharma said.

He said that mobile toilets will also be installed for the convenience of the devotees and appealed people to ensure that there is no polythene and plastic at the Shakti Peeths. At least four out of 52 Shakti Peeths are located in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Hindu mythology, the Shakti Peeths are places of worship dedicated to the Hindu Goddess ‘Shakti’. During the nine-day Navaratri festival special prayers are offered to the deity.

