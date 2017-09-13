Only in Express
  • UP government stops grants to 46 madrassas

UP government stops grants to 46 madrassas

According to a Minority Welfare Department official, the action followed a probe which suggested that these madrassas were not functioning within the parameters defined for them. A total of 560 madrassas in the state get government subsidy

By: IANS | Lucknow | Published:September 13, 2017 9:50 pm
Madrasas, UP Madrasas, Uttar Pradesh Madrasas, Madrasas Uttar Pradesh, Madrasas UP, UP Government, India News, Indian Express, Indian Express News Representational Image
Related News

In a major but controversial decision, the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday stopped funds to 46 madrassas. According to a Minority Welfare Department official, the action followed a probe which suggested that these madrassas were not functioning within the parameters defined for them.

A total of 560 madrassas in the state get government subsidy. A committee of district magistrates, inspectors of schools and minority welfare officers are mandated by the Bharatiya Janata Party government to certify the use of these funds. After a two-month scrutiny by these district level committees, the grant to 46 madrassas had been stopped along with salaries of teachers, the official said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Sep 13: Latest News