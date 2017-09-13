UP government stops grants to 46 madrassas

Representational Image Representational Image

In a major but controversial decision, the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday stopped funds to 46 madrassas. According to a Minority Welfare Department official, the action followed a probe which suggested that these madrassas were not functioning within the parameters defined for them.

A total of 560 madrassas in the state get government subsidy. A committee of district magistrates, inspectors of schools and minority welfare officers are mandated by the Bharatiya Janata Party government to certify the use of these funds. After a two-month scrutiny by these district level committees, the grant to 46 madrassas had been stopped along with salaries of teachers, the official said.

