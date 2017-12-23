UP government signs MoU with South Korea

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at ” Natural Farming Camp”at Ambedkar Oditorium in Lucknow on wednesday. Express photo by Vishal Srivastav Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at ” Natural Farming Camp”at Ambedkar Oditorium in Lucknow on wednesday. Express photo by Vishal Srivastav

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding with South Korea to enhance cooperation in the field of tourism, skill development, culture and farming.

A delegation from Gimhae city of South Korea met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at Lucknow and discussed ways to improve cooperation between the two countries.

On the occasion, an MoU was signed for giving a new dimension to cooperation in the field of tourism, skill development, culture and farming, which will provide more employment opportunities and development, an official release said.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister stressed on the cultural and historical relations between Uttar Pradesh and South Korea and said that the MoU will go a long way in cementing the bond.

“There are immense possibilities in tourism in Uttar Pradesh and South Korea…there is also a need to improve cooperation in the field of technology…this will not only bring investment but also create employment opportunities,” Adityanath said.

An agreement was signed in 2000 to develop Ayodhya and Gimhae as sister cities, following which a memorial was constructed in Ayodhya which is visited by a large number of tourists from South Korea every year.

People in South Korea believe that 2,000 years ago, an Ayodhya princess had married Korean King Kim Suro. At present, their descendants are members of the ‘Crock Clan’.

