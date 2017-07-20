UP government recommends CBI probe into Gomti River Front project

The river front issue has been a contentious one between the Samajwadi party and the BJP led state government. (Source-ANI) The river front issue has been a contentious one between the Samajwadi party and the BJP led state government. (Source-ANI)

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday recommended a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the development of the Gomti riverfront, a dream project of former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, according to a senior official.

“A formal request has been sent to the Centre in this regard,” Secretary (Home) Bhagwan Swarup told reporters here. This comes a month after an FIR was lodged at the Gomti Nagar police station against eight engineers of the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department in connection with alleged financial anomalies in the project.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier ordered a high-level probe during a review meeting on April 1 after it was found that only 60 per cent work on the project was complete even as 90 per cent of the funds had been exhausted. Circle Officer of Gomti Nagar, Satyasen, told PTI that the officials against whom FIRs were lodged, were posted as chief engineers and superintendent engineers.

The case was lodged under various sections of the IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act related to financial irregularities and misappropriation of funds, he said. The river front issue has been a contentious one between the Samajwadi party and the BJP led state government. Earlier, officials had told the UP chief minister that of the total allocation of Rs 1,513 crore, 95 per cent of the budget, which comes to around Rs 1,435 crore had already been spent, while only 60 per cent of the work could be completed.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App