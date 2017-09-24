UP government not likely to extend DGP Sulkhan Singh’s tenure

Javeed’s appointment had come despite Sulkhan being the senior-most IPS officer in the state cadre. (Representational Image) Javeed’s appointment had come despite Sulkhan being the senior-most IPS officer in the state cadre. (Representational Image)

With state DGP Sulkhan Singh set to retire by the month-end, the state, sources said, has not given any indication of extending his tenure. Sulkhan Singh, a 1980-batch IPS officer, replaced 1984-batch IPS Javeed Ahmad who was appointed by previous government last year. Javeed’s appointment had come despite Sulkhan being the senior-most IPS officer in the state cadre.

Meanwhile, sources said the CM has not written to the Centre for an extension hinting at him not being satisfied with the DGP’s performance. The government had faced much flak from Opposition over law and order. Sources added, CM has also not discussed a replacement yet. A high-level panel finalises the new DGP on the CM’s recommendation although it’s only a formality. Chief Secretary Rajiv Kumar said, whatever will be the decision regarding DGP appointment will be communicated at appropriate time.

In contention (seniority-wise)

*Praveen Singh, 1982 batch, DG (Fire Services)

* Dr Surya Kumar Shukla, 1982, DG (Home Guards)

*Gopal Gupta, 1983, (UP Police Training Headquarters)

* Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, 1983, NCB (GoI)

* Om Prakash Singh, 1983, CISF

There are 12 other DG-rank officers in the state cadre

