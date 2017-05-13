UP government failed to protect victims of caste-based violence: Raj Babbar

Congress Uttar Pradesh party chief Raj Babbar. (File Photo) Congress Uttar Pradesh party chief Raj Babbar. (File Photo)

The Uttar Pradesh government has failed to provide succour to those affected by caste-based violence in Saharanpur, state Congress president Raj Babbar has said. The victims are in constant fear with no help from the government. It is a matter of concern that caste-based violence has increased after the formation of BJP government in the state, he told reporters in Saharanpur last evening.

The BJP is inciting people of different faiths against each other, he alleged. Several instances of stone pelting and clashes were reported across Saharanpur earlier this week.

According to police, an organisation of Dalits had sought permission to hold a ‘mahapanchayat’ in the city’s Gandhi Park to demand compensation and relief for those affected in last week’s inter-caste clashes.

Senior Superintendent of Police Subhash Chand Dubey said the district administration had not permitted any such gathering. Police acted against the people gathered for the ‘mahapanchayat’ which led to tension and a stampede-like situation.

Several commuters were manhandled and their vehicles set on fire. Some media persons were also beaten up and their vehicles damaged. Police teams were pelted with stones. A police ‘chowki’ was set ablaze while several police vehicles were damaged.

