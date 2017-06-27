UP govt failed to control crime, says Mayawati as Yogi Adityanath completes 100 days in office

BSP chief Mayawati criticised the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government’s achievements on controlling crime in the state . (Source: Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav/File) BSP chief Mayawati criticised the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government’s achievements on controlling crime in the state . (Source: Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav/File)

Mayawati, Bahujan Samajwadi Party chief, on Tuesday criticised the Yogi Adityanath government’s achievements on controlling crime in the state as he completed 100 days in office today. In a statement to news agency ANI, Mayawati was quoted as saying: “As far as control on crime in UP is concerned, this government hasn’t been able to achieve much in 100 days.” The BJP government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who had assumed office on March 19, marked the completion of first 100 days in power with a press conference.

Yogi Adityanath addressed the media today as he highlighted the achievements of his government in the state. He also released a booklet ‘100 Din Vishwas ke’, which covers the performance of the UP government so far.

Adityanath, who was accompanied by all his ministers in the cabinet, expressed his satisfaction over the accomplishment of the BJP government in the state.

He talked about the fulfilment of the promises made by his party, one of which was the formation of anti-Romeo squads to check harassment of women in public spaces. “After the formation of anti-Romeo squads, women in the state feel much safer,” the Chief Minister was quoted saying by news agency ANI.

Adityanath also spoke of the farm loan waiver that BJP government had announced which will forgo the debt amounting to Rs 36,359 crore of thousands of farmers in the state. He assured that the pressure of waiving off farmer debt will not derail developmental projects.

He also announced that ‘January 24’ will be celebrated as Uttar Pradesh Day every year.

