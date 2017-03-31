UP government asks anti-Romeo squads not to use inhumane measures

Acting on the Allahabad High Court’s order, the Uttar Pradesh government today directed the police to ensure that no

Acting on the Allahabad High Court’s order asking anti-Romeo squads to follow guidelines, the Uttar Pradesh government today directed the police to ensure that no inhumane measure was adopted in the name of ensuring security to women.

There should be no shaving of heads, blackening of faces or “murga pose” (sit-ups while holding ears), a senior official said here.

The guidelines have been issued after the intervention of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath amidst reports harassment by anti-Romeo squads.

These special squads of UP Police were formed after the Yogi Aditynath government assumed office this month, fulfilling one of the poll promises of the BJP.

The Allahabad High Court had yesterday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure that guidelines were followed by anti-Romeo squads and action was taken as per the law.

The court’s Lucknow bench of justices Amreshwar Pratap Sahi and Sanjay Harkauli had given the order on a PIL that

alleged that police were not following the guidelines during the drive, aimed at checking eveteasing, and was harassing couples.

The chief minister has also directed administrative and police officials in districts to regularly review the steps being taken for women security and inform senior officials on a regular basis, the official said.

Stressing that his government was firm on upholding the security and dignity of women, he said a state-wide drive has been launched to free public places of anti-social elements and check incidents of eve-teasing, indecent behaviour and passing of lewd comments at women and girls.

The UP Home department has issued fresh directives to identify those involved in misconduct at schools, colleges, bus stations, railway stations, malls and markets.

The government is also firm on checking unnecessary harassment of girls and boys merely in the name of curbing

eve-teasing in public places like coffee shops, markets and parks.

The government has also made it clear that vigilantism of any sort in this regard will not be tolerated.

