UP: Girl kills father as he attempts to rape her in Bareilly

A 14-YEAR-OLD girl thrashed her father with an iron rod after he allegedly attempted to rape her in a drunken state at their home in Bareilly early Tuesday, resulting in his death. Sameer Saurabh, SP (city), Bareilly, said the teenager had been taken into custody on the charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and has been sent to a women’s home.

According to the police, the girl was sleeping in her room at their home in Golden Green Park, when her “heavily drunk” father, a 44-year-old lecturer in a government college, walked into her room and started making sexual advances. The girl’s mother had gone to visit her parents in Uttarakhand along with her younger daughter and son.

Awakened by his advances, the girl allegedly put up a stiff resistance and threatened to raise an alarm, due to which her father allegedly tried to overpower and rape her. However, the girl managed to escape and ran to the kitchen followed by her father, said Saurabh. The girl then picked up an iron rod lying in the kitchen and hit her father on the head repeatedly, due to which he fell unconscious, bleeding. Panicked, the girl then called up her mother.

According to the police, the mother instructed the girl to seek help from neighbours and take her father to the hospital. The girl told police that she called up an ambulance helpline, but got no response. She then started knocking on her neighbours’ doors, but got no response. At around 6.30 am, her mother arrived and called up the police, the SP said.

“The 14-year-old, who studies in a leading school in the city, appeared to have killed her father in self-defence. This will be mentioned in the investigation report,” said Saurabh. The girl also told the police that she had complained to her mother about being inappropriately touched by her father — who used to enter her room at odd hours — on an earlier occasion as well.

“Neighbours said the man used to hurl abuses at his daughter publicly,” said Saurabh.

“The deceased’s family members have alleged that his wife and her family were also involved in the murder. We are scanning CCTV footage of outside the house to verify the allegations,” said Rajesh Singh, SHO, Baradari police station.