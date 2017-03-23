UP: Four mutton shops torched in Hathras

Unidentified persons torched four shops selling mutton on Wedenesday in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh. While three shops were located at Jalesar Road under the Hathras City Kotwali police station, the fourth was at Laadpur. Mohammad Shaqeel, who owned one of the three shops on Jalesar Road, said that he heard about the incident around 2 am Before he could reach the site, around five kilometres from his house, it was gutted.

Mohammad Raees, whose shop was also gutted, said he suffered huge loss. “I lost all I had. If anyone had any problem with my shop, they should have come and told me. I would have shifted,” said Raees. Mohammad Sindhi’s shop too was gutted. “We have nothing in hand. Even the account books were gutted,” said Kasim, (17), Sindhi’s son, who has been assisting his father at the shop. Sindhi claimed to have a license for his meat shop.

Hathras SP Dilip Kumar said there were no eyewitnesses to the incident. “A case has been registered and locals are being questioned. One of the shop owners had licence while the other two were illegal. We will take appropriate action against them as well,” added the SP. The Laadpur incident happened at around 8.30 pm. This time too there were no witnesses.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now