UP: Four killed as vehicle falls into gorge

Four persons were killed and two seriously injured when their tractor-trolley overturned and fell into a gorge, police said Sunday. According to Superintendent of Police (Rural) Surendra Pratap Singh, the incident took place late last night at Usmanpur when the tractor carrying hay overturned. The injured were referred to the Aligarh Medical College.

“The deceased were identified as Adnan (19), Azeem (24), Hasibul (35) and Maajid (58). Tafseer and Maahir sustained serious injuries and were referred to Aligarh for further treatment,” he said. Singh also said, “For a long time, the injured persons laid unattended. Had the Dial-100 vehicle not spotted the damaged tractor, the number of casualties could have been higher.” The bodies were sent for post-mortem, police said.

