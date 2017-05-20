UP: Four killed, 15 injured after bus catches fire in Banda

The driver allegedly lost control of the bus (Source: ANI_news/Twitter) The driver allegedly lost control of the bus (Source: ANI_news/Twitter)

At least four were killed and 15 people injured when a bus caught fire after coming in contact with a high tension wire upon ramming into an electric pole on Saturday.

Reports say that at around 9.30 in the morning just before Jaspura in Banda district, the driver allegedly lost control of the bus after the wire fell on the bus, and rammed into an electric pole.

The accident was so fierce that it was difficult for the villagers to evacuate the injured passengers from the bus. The injured were immediately rushed to nearby hospitals.

Further investigations are underway.

