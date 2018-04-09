UP: Four booked for derogatory Facebook post against Ambedkar

Presents Latest News
The FIR was lodged under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, IT Act and relevant provisions of the IPC yesterday on a complaint of Shiv Prakash Paswan, who was assaulted by the four.

By: PTI | Ballia | Published: April 9, 2018 3:04:00 pm
The FIR has been lodged against Durgesh Pandey, Ankesh Pandey, Ritesh and Tej Narain for derogatory Facebook posts. (Representational) The FIR has been lodged against Durgesh Pandey, Ankesh Pandey, Ritesh and Tej Narain for derogatory Facebook posts. (Representational)
An FIR has been registered against four people for allegedly making derogatory remarks against B R Ambedkar on social media and assaulting a Dalit youth in Reoti area here, police said on Monday.

The FIR has been lodged against Durgesh Pandey, Ankesh Pandey, Ritesh and Tej Narain for derogatory Facebook posts, Superintendent of Police (SP) Sriparna Gongulee said.

