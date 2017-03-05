Five of family killed as truck overturns, hits hut

Five members of a family, including three minors, were killed when a dumper truck overturned and hit their hut in Jalaun district, police said on Sunday. According to a spokesperson of Uttar Pradesh Police, the incident took place at around 11.45 pm last night when a dumper truck turned upside down and hit a roadside hut, killing five persons on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Pappu (45), Maya (40), Nandini (14), Dheeru (10) and Jai (8) — all members of the same family — police said, adding that efforts were on to nab the driver who is absconding.