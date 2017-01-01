UP: Five injured in clash over ATM queue

At least five persons were injured in a clash that broke out between two groups over an ATM queue in Bhokaheri village under Bhopa police station in the district, police said. The incident happened on Saturday when an altercation broke out between the two groups after two persons from both the groups entered the ATM queue of State Bank of India (SBI).

According to Circle Officer Akil Ahmad, senior police officers were rushed to the spot and the situation is under control now. The injured Ankit, Devender, Abhishek, Rakchpaland Parvinder have been admitted to a hospital here, they said.

Fire arms and other weapons were used following which tension prevailed in the village, police said. Security has been tightened as police and PAC officials have been deployed in the area to ease the tension, they said.