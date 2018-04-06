UP: Father of alleged rape victim found hanging in house, kin claim he was ‘murdered’ by accused

The police said, “The family in its report has complained that it had reported the case of rape to the local police who did not register an FIR. But no such report was given to us.” The police said, “The family in its report has complained that it had reported the case of rape to the local police who did not register an FIR. But no such report was given to us.”

The father of an alleged rape victim was found hanging in his house on Thursday in the district of Deoria. Police on Thursday were informed about a 35-year-old man hanging from his room’s ceiling in a village in Deoria’s Rudrapur area on Thursday morning. The family told police the man had allegedly been murdered by one Arjun Yadav (20) and his kin after Yadav was found to have raped his 14-year-old daughter on March 27.

“The family alleged the man has been murdered. We have sent the body for a post mortem today and we have registered a case of murder based on the complaint of the family. We are waiting for the autopsy reports to ascertain if it is a murder or a case of suicide,” SP, Deoria, Rohan Kannay said.

Police said the kin of the girl alleged that they had found the accused raping her on the terrace of their house on March 27. The accused was known to the girl who “belongs to a different caste”. “The family in its report has complained that it had reported the case of rape to the local police who did not register an FIR. But no such report was given to us,” Kannay said.

The girl’s father, who works in Punjab, came down to the village on March 31 after he was told about the incident. On Thursday morning, however, when family members were working the fields, he was “murdered by the accused and his family” who wanted him to “take back the case” against them, his family said in a police complaint.

“We have detained Arjun Yadav and we are questioning his family members also. We have also registered a case of rape and we will be sending the girl for a medical examination. However, we are still to ascertain the merits of the allegations of murder and rape. Investigations are on,” a police officer of Rudrapur circle said.

