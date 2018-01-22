UP farmer killed by own tractor driven by debt recovery agent: Police

According to the victim’s brother, a recovery agenct ran over Gyanchand while driving the tractor away (Express Archive/Representational) According to the victim’s brother, a recovery agenct ran over Gyanchand while driving the tractor away (Express Archive/Representational)

A farmer of Bhauri village in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh, was run over by his own tractor while trying to prevent debt recovery agents of a private company from seizing the vehicle, reported news agency PTI. Gyanchand, 45, was apparently pushed off the tractor during a scuffle between him and the agents, the police said. According to the victim’s brother, a recovery agent crushed Gyanchand while driving the tractor away.

“Yesterday some recovery agents had come to our house. They were forcibly taking away the tractor. Gyanchand made every possible attempt to stop them. During this, he fell from the tractor. The recovery agent driving the tractor crushed Gyanchand, and he died on the spot,” Circle officer, Mehmoodabad, Mohd Jawed Khan quoted Gyanchand’s brother as having said, reported PTI.

Khan added that the farmer was loaned Rs 90,000 to buy a tractor a few months ago by a finance company. Unable to pay back the monthly instalments, the agents had showed up at his village to seize the tractor.

A case has been lodged against five people. No arrest has been made so far.

(With inputs from PTI)

