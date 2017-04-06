UP farm loan waiver right step, but not enough: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi during the parliament on 9th march 2017. Express photo by Renuka Puri. Rahul Gandhi during the parliament on 9th march 2017. Express photo by Renuka Puri.

CONGRESS VICE-PRESIDENT Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday called the Uttar Pradesh government’s decision to waive off loans of Rs 36,359 crore, taken by about 94 lakh small and marginal farmers in the state, a “step in the right direction”, but added that it will provide only “partial relief” to the farmers.

While debt waiver was one of the key election promises of the Congress, its government in Punjab is yet to announce a decision.

Congress leaders said the Amarinder Singh government in Punjab will also announce a waiver soon, indicating that the Yogi Adityanath government’s decision in its first Cabinet meeting has put pressure on the party to translate its promise into action quickly.

“A partial relief for UP farmers, but a step in the right direction. Congress has always supported loan waivers for farmers in distress,” Rahul tweeted.

The Congress vice-president also stated: “I am happy the BJP has finally been forced to see reason. But let’s not play politics with our farmers who are suffering across the country. The Central government must have a national response to the widespread distress and not discriminate amongst states.”

The Congress had on Tuesday called the Adityanath government’s decision a “half measure”. “It is a good move, but a half-measure and half-truth,” the party had said.

