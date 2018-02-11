UP encounters: Top cop backs police force but tells seniors to keep eye on juniors

DGP OP Singh in Meerut on Saturday. (Photo: Meerut Police) DGP OP Singh in Meerut on Saturday. (Photo: Meerut Police) State police chief O P Singh on Saturday exhorted his force to continue their crackdown on alleged criminals, while at the same time asking officers to keep an eye on their subordinates. Speaking to media on his first visit to Meerut after assuming command of the state police, Singh said, “Criminal elements will not be spared.” He said top performing cops in each district will now be rewarded every month.

“During the last one year, the police have been able to instill fear among criminals,” he said, while praising Meerut Zone police for crime control. He acknowledged the “limited resources” of the state police but said efforts were being made to improve it. He expressed anguish over the recent alleged encounter death of a gym trainer at the hands of Noida police and asked the area SSP, Love Kumar, to keep a check on his subordinates.

The state police chief’s remarks come at a time when the Yogi government has been issued notice from the National Human Rights Commission with regard to the rising number of alleged encounter deaths. As per the DGP headquarters, a total of 34 people were killed between March 20, 2017 to January 31 this year. Singh also said that a forum will be formed to ensure security to members of the trading community and a SP-rank officer will be made its nodal officer. He appealed to the people to help police and assured that the police emergency number (100) will be more responsive.

