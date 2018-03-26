UP encounters: Police claim accused tried to flee, family cries foul

Saleem alias Ahsaan (36) was shot dead in an encounter at Mandi police station, Saharanpur police said Saleem alias Ahsaan (36) was shot dead in an encounter at Mandi police station, Saharanpur police said

SAHARANPUR Police said they shot dead a wanted man, Saleem alias Ahsaan (36), in an encounter at Mandi police station on Sunday. Police claimed to have recovered a 9mm pistol, eight cartridges, and a stolen motorcycle from the spot. According to police, Saleem, from Shamli’s Jhinjhana, was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 for his arrest. The reward was declared on March 20 in a case lodged at Deoband police station on March 16, police added.

In the cross-firing, police said SI Sachin Sharma sustained a bullet injury in his stomach, and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Sahranpur. Additional Superintendent of Police, City (Saharanpur), Prabhal Pratap Singh said 18 cases of loot and dacoity had been lodged against Saleem at different police stations in Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar and Meerut.

SHO of Mandi police station, Muninder Singh, said that at 1 am on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday, they received information that two assailants had robbed and injured a businessman, Nawab Singh, at Hussainpur village. The assailants escaped with Singh’s motorcycle, and Rs 1 lakh in cash that Singh had kept in a bag, police claimed.

On receiving information that the men had escaped towards Mandi Sthal, police laid a trap. At 1.45 am, police spotted two men on a motorcycle and signalled at them to stop. However, the SHO claimed the men opened fire, and police retaliated. “One of the men, Saleem, sustained bullet injuries. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival,” the SHO said, adding that his associate managed to flee.

Circle Officer, Deoband (Saharanpur), Siddharth Singh, said Saleem was wanted in a case lodged under IPC sections 457 (lurking, house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment), 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc) and 382 (theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to the committing of the theft) at Deoband police station on March 16.

Police said the complainant, Husan Jahan, had alleged that a man had stolen her jewellery and hit her son when he woke up. Police said Saleem’s family could not be traced as they left Shamli four years ago after selling their property.

Saleem’s younger sister, Nasreen, who lives in Roorkee, alleged, “Police killed my brother in a fake encounter. He had left the world of crime a long time ago… He was working as a labourer.”

