UP elections: Look for alternative to Samajwadi Party, says Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid Syed Ahmed Bukhari

Queering the election pitch in Uttar Pradesh, Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid Syed Ahmed Bukhari has urged Muslims in the state to look for a political alternative to the SP. The Imam, who had backed the Congress in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, accused the SP of meting out “injustice and unemployment” apart from “bloody riots” to Muslims in the state. In a statement, he said, “Muslims shall have to ponder over this and must show exit to every such political party that has exploited Muslims. Only in this way these political parties can learn a lesson. Muslims should look for a political alternative in Uttar Pradesh…”