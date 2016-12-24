UP polls: Rumours of SP-Cong-RLD alliance ‘baseless’, says Ghulam Nabi Azad

Ghulam Nabi Azad Ghulam Nabi Azad

Terming rumours surrounding the alliance between the Samajwadi Party, Congress and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) for upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections as “completely baseless”, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has said that no discussion has taken place between them. “It is completely baseless. None of it has ever taken place. No discussions have taken place on the alliance and when the discussion has not taken place, then, there is no chance of seat distribution as well,” Azad told ANI.

It was widely reported that the three parties are forming a pre-poll alliance with Samajwadi Party leader and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, on several occasions, mentioning about the possibility.

Akhilesh has been saying that a tie-up between SP and Congress would fetch over 300 of the 403 assembly seats in the upcoming elections. “Though Samajwadis are going to form majority government in the state, if an alliance takes place, it will win over 300 seats. The final decision in this regard will be taken by SP national president (Mulayam),” Akhilesh had said in Lucknow.