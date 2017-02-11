Top stories at 3pm, Feb 11: Tamil Nadu education minister joins OPS camp, 1st phase UP polls records over 30 pc votes

Sasikala Sasikala

Setback for Sasikala as Tamil Nadu education minister Pandiarajan joins Panneerselvam camp

As the power struggle within AIADMK shows no sign of abating, Tamil Nadu caretaker Chief Minister O Panneerselvam received a shot in the arm after state education minister K Pandiarajan extended his support to OPS camp. The development comes hours after two party MPs Ashok Kumar and PR Sundaram offered their support to Panneerselvam, giving a setback to Sasikala, who is trying to stake claim to form the government. The latest move is likely to encourage more leaders from the Sasikala camp to defect. Pandiarajan, an MLA from Avadi, had tweeted hours ago, “Will surely listen to the collective voice of my voters & decide in a way to uphold the dignity of Amma’s memory & unity of AIADMK !” in what many thought was a change of heart. Read more here

UP polls (first phase): 30 per cent votes polled till noon

Around 30 per cent votes polled till noon in 73 constituencies in the first of the seven-phase UP elections, which is considered as a litmus test for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nearly three-year rule. The first phase covers western UP districts, including riot-scarred Muzaffarnagar and Shamli, where BJP had fared well in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. The election will see a three-cornered contest following the tie up of SP and Congress. BJP and the BSP are the other sides in the election. Read more here

Rahul Gandhi’s counter to PM Modi’s raincoat remark: ‘He likes to peep into people’s bathrooms’

In a stinging remark to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘raincoat’ jibe, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that the Prime Minister can do whatever he likes whether it is reading people’s horoscopes or peeping into bathrooms. Addressing media along with Akhilesh Yadav while launching the Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance’s 10-point Common Minimum Programme, Rahul said, “He likes to rake up people’s janam patris, he only knows how to Google things, he likes to peek into bathrooms. Let him do that…this election will give him a strong response.” Read more here

UP polls 2017: BJP candidate Sangeet Som’s brother detained for carrying pistol in polling booth

In a major embarrassment to BJP, Sangeet Som’s brother Gagan Som was detained by police for carrying a pistol inside a polling booth, reported news agency ANI. Sangeet Som is contesting the ongoing Assembly election from Meerut’s Sardhana constituency. The BJP candidate is one of the accused in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots and was booked under the National Security Act for an alleged hate speech. The election will see a three-cornered contest following the tie up of SP and Congress. BJP and the BSP are the other sides in the election. Read more here

Hindustan Motors gets Ambassador brand a new owner in Peugeot

The iconic Ambassador brand has changed hands with Hindustan Motors selling it to European auto major Peugeot for Rs 80 crore. The Ambassador was considered as symbol of the high and mighty in power corridors. As of today, the manufacturing of Ambassador car has been discontinued. “Hindustan Motors has executed an agreement with Peugeot SA for the sale of the Ambassador brand, including the trademarks, for a consideration of Rs 80 crore,” Hindustan Motors today said in a regulatory filing. Read more here

