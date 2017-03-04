News bulletin at 10 pm: PM Modi slams Akhilesh on Prajapati, GST to be implemented from July 1, Trump alleges wire tapping by Obama

UP elections 2017: PM Modi addresses an election rally in Varanasi. UP elections 2017: PM Modi addresses an election rally in Varanasi.

If lost buffaloes can be tracked down, why not Gayatri Prajapati, asks PM Modi in Jaunpur

Amid lusty slogans and enthusiastic flag-waving supporters, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cavalcade passed through the narrow lanes of Varanasi before he offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath and Kal Bhairav temples. He then addressed a speech in UP’s Jaunpur where he stirred up the surgical strikes issue and said some parties are politicising it. He later went on to slam the Samajwadi Party government in the state, asking state Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav if he’s taken any action with regards to the rape accused minister Gayatri Prajapati.

Donald Trump alleges wire tapping by Barack Obama during US election campaign

US President Donald Trump today openly accused former president Barack Obama of wire tapping Trump during the last stages of the electric presidential campaign. He, However, offered no evidence to support his direct allegations at Obama. In a series of tweets today, Trump slammed Obama for the incident. “How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy!” he said.

Gayatri Prajapati rape case: Non-bailable warrant, lookout notice issued against UP minister, six associates

Rape accused Samajwadi Party minister Gayatri Prajapati, along with his six associates, were issued a non-bailable warrant along with a lookout notice for his alleged role in raping a woman from Bundelkhand. In fact, raids were also conducted in Lucknow, Kanpur, Amethi to trace the minister. Prajapati is a first-time MLA from Amethi, also Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha constituency.

BMC polls 2017: Road clear for Shiv Sena as BJP steps aside from Mumbai mayor race

In a move that paves way for the Shiv Sena, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday announced that the BJP won’t contest Mumbai mayoral and deputy mayoral polls, saying they would have needed the support of other parties to have their Mayor. Addressing a press conference earlier in the day, Fadnavis said that BJP corporators will act as watchdogs of transparency in BMC. He also dispelled doubts about the government’s stability in Maharashtra when he said: “There’s no threat to my government, it is stable.”

GST Council clears final draft of C-GST, I-GST laws, July 1 rollout likely: Arun Jaitley

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who chaired the GST Council meet today, said the final draft of C-GST and I-GST laws have been cleared. Jaitley, who met with his state counterparts, today discussed at length the GST legislation which is to be adopted by Union Territories. At the meeting, there were no discussions with regard to state GST Bill. In a statement to the media, Jaitley had said, “Approval of draft of state-GST (SGST) which is to be cleared by state assemblies is on the anvil. UT-GST along with SGST will be on lines of CGST law; GST Council to consider them at March 16 meeting.”

